TMC's Kunal Ghosh Dubs BJP's Protest Against Post-poll Violence A 'face-saving Formula'

As BJP organises a 10-day protest in Kolkata to mark the first anniversary of the West Bengal's post-poll violence, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh called it the anniversary of their 'disaster' & 'defeat'. He stated that after the eighth phase of polling that too under the supervision of the Election Commission and central forces, there was not a single complaint raised by BJP. It clearly showed that they were defeated and rejected by the people of West Bengal, he added. The TMC leader further claimed that his protest is just a face-saving formula by BJP and a tactic to raise funds for their party.

'Anniversary of their disaster & defeat': Kunal Ghosh

While speaking to ANI, Kunal Gosh said, "Anniversary of their disaster, defeat...There was EC, central forces. After the 8th phase, there wasn't a single complaint on behalf of the BJP. So, they'd been defeated, rejected by the people of Bengal,", he told ANI.

"Now, they're going with a face-saving formula & raising their funds for something going on at their party. But why? BJP is the richest party in India. So, they were supposed to help their workers from their party fund. Why are they creating such a nuisance after one year? added TMC leader.

Anniversary of their disaster, defeat...There was EC, central forces. After the 8th phase, there wasn't a single complaint on behalf of BJP. So, they'd been defeated, rejected by people of Bengal: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on BJP protesting to mark 1 year of post-poll violence in WB pic.twitter.com/xUvLM2CsvG — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

BJP protests one year of post-poll violence

On Monday, the West Bengal BJP organized a 10-day protest in Kolkata to mark the first anniversary of the violence that had rocked the state after the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term in May last year. BJP leader & MLA Agnimitra Paul said that they are 'paying respects to the departed souls' by protesting against the ruling party. Agnimitra Paul blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "murdering the democracy in the state" as the saffron party continues to fight for 'the justice of their workers' in the state.

The BJP's protest comes after Mamata Banerjee-led government decided to celebrate the completion of the first year of its third consecutive term on May 5. BJP is holding rallies and protests to put pressure on the TMC government and further alleged failures in maintaining the law and order. On May 7, the BJP leaders will visit the families of those party workers who were killed in West Bengal's post-poll violence and distribute clothes and money to them. On May 10, family members of a few victims will visit Kolkata for an agitational event (Satyagraha) and will call on the Governor to address the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal in a bid to rejuvenate the BJP cadres and stop infighting in the saffron party's state unit ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Bengal post-poll violence

On May 2, 2021, the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared following which widespread incidents of violence were witnessed across the state. TMC activists and miscreants allegedly targeted the BJP workers, their family members, and party supporters. The BJP leaders had moved Calcutta High Court against it to seek justice.

In August last year, the Calcutta HC handed over the investigation of the violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to investigate other related cases. In the recent turn of events, on April 20, 2022, the court constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into allegations that over 303 victims of post-poll violence have been displaced.