TMC's Kunal Ghosh Slams Suvendu's Anti-defection Law Comment: 'Teach Your Father First'

Trinamool Congress senior leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday hit back at BJP's Suvendu Adhikari for his 'anti-defection law' comment. Kunal Ghosh said that if Suvendu Adhikari has any knowledge about the anti-defection law then he should teach that first to his father - Sisir Adhikari.

If (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has thorough knowledge about anti-defection law, he shouldn't try to teach TMC. He should first teach his father Sisir Da because he's a TMC MP & has joined BJP: TMC's Kunal Ghosh on Adhikari's remark regarding enforcement of anti-defection law in Bengal pic.twitter.com/CaVisZZI5m — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Kunal Ghosh's comment comes after Suvend Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal said that anti-defection law would be imposed on those who abandon BJP since the political party failed to attain victory in State Assembly Polls. Adhikari was a former ally of TMC who left the party months ahead of the West Bengal election. After Mukul Roy's return to TMC on June 11, Adhikari claimed that proper protocol to quit the party and the post was not followed by the Minister.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "We are not moved or worried about Mukul Roy leaving the party. Since BJP is the only opposition party in the state, TMC will target us now. Anti-defection law has never been implemented in West Bengal before, but as the Leader of Opposition, I will take the charge to implement the laws in the state. It will take two to three months."

TMC turncoats returning 'home'

Bengal politics experienced a turn of events when Mukul Roy the National Vice-President of BJP decided to rejoin his former political party on June 11. Mukul Roy was whole-heartedly accepted back to TMC by the Chief Minister, as she referred to him as 'TMC's Son'. Mukul Roy during the press conference stated that 'Considering the current situation in BJP, no one would want to stick to the party".

Noting Mukul Roy's decision and his explanation to abandon BJP and rejoin TMC, BJP held a press conference and said that BJP is unaffected by Mukul Roy's departure. The senior leader of BJP, Saumitra Khan termed Mukul Roy as 'Mir Jafar' along with Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore who termed him as 'Opportunist Leader' and 'TMC's Spy'.

Also on June 12, a day after Mukul Roy rejoined TMC, Rajiv Banerjee, another TMC turncoat was spotted at TMC member and former friend Kunal Ghosh's residence in Kolkata. Upon questioning on his visit, Rajiv Banerjee said that it was just a 'courtesy meet' and nothing political. Rajiv Banerjee also said that his personal ideology is not syncing with BJP's, since the political party is trying to overthrow TMC Government with the implementation of the Presidential Rule just a month after its victory.

Image Source-@SuvenduAdhika20 Twitter/ANI