TMC's Leander Paes Visits Fish Market In Assolna On Day 2 Of His Campaign For Goa Polls

Former India tennis star Leander Paes, who recently forayed into politics under the banner of Trinamool Congress (TMC), interacted with the fishing community in the Goan district of Assolna on Friday. Paes also visited the Maruti Mandir in Assolna and tweeted, "Starting my Day 2 of the #NaveSakalichiBhasabhas campaign with the blessings at Maruti Mandir in Assolna!" The former tennis ace commenced his political campaign 'Nave Sakalchi Bhasabhas' on Thursday and also reached out to the fishing community of Velim.

Paes: Politics is the business of doing good for people

On Thursday November 11, Leander Paes said while beginning the political campaign that he joined politics with the aim to make a difference in the lives of people. Paes said while talking to reporters during his visit to Velim, “I am sure people are wondering why I have come into politics. For me, it is the business of doing some good for the people.” Both he and Banerjee visited the BJP-ruled coastal state ahead of next year's assembly polls to continue their campaigning in their attempt to dethrone the BJP-led government in the state.

He further added, “I have conducted my professional tennis career in certain professionalism in a certain manner, in a certain patriotism. For me, as I have done patriotism using tennis as a vehicle, I would like to use this business of politics to make difference to the people.” Paes later clarified that he used the word "business" to talk about politics because there is a use of database, knowledge and involvement of professional teams in political activities.

Paes' political foray

Paes joined TMC earlier in October and was inducted into the party by the West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The 48-year-old tennis legend has had an illustrious career and won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He has also received several Indian honours like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honour, in 1996-97, the Arjuna Award in 1990, the Padma Shri award in 2001 and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan prize in January 2014. He was rewarded by the Indian government for his excellent achievement in sports.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)