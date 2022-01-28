TMC's Madan Mitra Adamant Despite Criticism On Tearing Lotus Petals; 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

A day after tearing and throwing a lotus, and stating that the flower will no longer be offered to Goddess Durga because it is the BJP's symbol, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra said that no one has authority over flowers. His remarks came after West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Mitra has hurt Hindu sentiments by tearing lotus.

"A flower be it lotus or rose is the property of a garden. We don't have any authority over them. If I have insulted or have ditched the Hindu community by just tearing lotus petals (at an event)...then they (BJP) have ransacked masjid, organised riots but there is no case against them," he told news agency ANI.

"What I meant (in the viral video of him tearing lotus petals) was that as a Hindu I haven't heard from anywhere that only lotus has to be offered while offering prayers...Am I bound to offer puja only using lotus? Saraswati puja is ahead, I will offer other flowers...I personally feel I did nothing wrong," Mitra added

On Suvendu Adhikari's remark that he has insulted Hindus by tearing lotus, Mitra said, "Who said that lotus represents Hindus. In fact, not at all, this is the Rajnigandha flower, I say that represents Hindus. The basic problem of Suvendu and others is that they have lost their grounds."

'BJP using Hindus as puppets for political gains': TMC's Pavan Varma

TMC vice president Pavan Varma on Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party stands for "real Hinduism", while the saffron party uses Hindu as puppets for short-term political gains. "I want to tell you the brief point that TMC stands for what is real Hinduism, which is inclusive, tolerant, plural, accommodating and open to diversity. Unfortunately, BJP's form of Hinduism is a distorted one and it attempts to use religion for hatred, bigotry, exclusion, division and violence," he alleged.

He said that Trinamool Congress stands for respect for all faiths as promised under the Indian Constitution. "The programmes that we come up with are meant for all," Varma added.