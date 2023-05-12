TMC's Madan Mitra Backs Ban On The Kerala Story; 'Decision Taken For Law & Order'

Amid allegations of 'political propaganda' over the ban of The Kerala Story, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra took a jibe at the BJP, alleging that the saffron party wants to "create chaos in West Bengal."

While talking to the media, TMC leader Mitra backed the ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal and said, "Law and order is the problem of the state. Mamata Banerjee has no resentment against The Kerala Story but after some incidents in some parts of the country, the decision is to maintain law and order in the state and protect the people of West Bengal."

#WATCH | Kolkata, WB: Law & Order is the problem of the state. Mamata Banerjee has no resentment against ‘The Kerala Story’ but after some incidents in some parts of the country, the decision is for maintaining law and order in the state and protect the people of West Bengal. The… pic.twitter.com/XXRqSQrxdu — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

On being questioned about the Karnataka exit polls, the TMC leader added, "The exit poll can’t be ascertained as a final assessment. If the BJP loses, I’ll be the happiest person in the world. Because I saw the PM visit Karnataka 100 times, just like he came for elections in West Bengal. Despite the repeated visits of PM Narendra Modi, if the BJP loses, I’ll be happy."

The Kerala Story ban

On May 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the screening of The Kerala Story in the state. The state chief secretary was given instructions by the Chief Minister of Bengal to make sure the movie was taken off screens in the state. She claimed that the decision had been made in order to "maintain peace in Bengal" and prevent any incidents of violence and hate crimes.

"The West Bengal government has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state," she said.

On the contrary, the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand declared the screening of the film tax-free in their respective states.

The controversial movie was pulled from theatres in Tamil Nadu earlier this week. President of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, M. Subramaniam, confirmed the decision and told the news agency, "The film was only shown in a few multiplexes owned by pan-India groups, mostly PVR. Locally owned multiplexes had already decided not to show the film, as it did not have any popular stars. In Coimbatore, for instance, there have been two shows so far: one on Friday and one on Saturday. Even those did not do well. Given that, theatres decided that it was not worth going through the threat of protests and such."

Featuring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles, helmed by Sudipto Sen, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story has triggered a massive political row.