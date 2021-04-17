TMC's Madan Mitra Claims Central Forces Stopped Him From Casting Vote; Complains To CEO

As polling got underway for the fifth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on Saturday, Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra claimed that he was stopped by Central forces on his way to the polling booth in North 24 Parganas district. Speaking to the reporters, Mitra stated that the officials did not allow him to enter polling booth no. 165/166 Kamarhati, where he went to cast vote.

The senior TMC leader also claimed that the forces checked his pocket in which he was carrying pictures of the goddess and said he w0ould meet the Chief Election Officer to complain about the incident.

“I've full authority to enter a polling booth. They (Central forces) even searched my pocket in which I was carrying pictures of my goddess. This is a democratic country. I'm going to meet Chief Election Commissioner,” he told reporters as he drove away.

#WestBengalElections2021 | TMC leader Madan Mitra casts his vote at a polling booth in Kamarhati pic.twitter.com/Dxmdvs31rf — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

The TMC has repeatedly accused the CRPF of blocking voters or working at the behest of the BJP – a claim denied by the forces and the rival party.

West Bengal elections

With the high-octane poll battle for the West Bengal polls heating up, the polling for the fifth phase began on Saturday at 7 am. Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of 342 candidates, as 45 assembly constituencies go to polls in the fifth phase amid the second COVID wave.

The constituencies are spread across 6 districts- Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman. In this phase, BJP and TMC are fielding candidates in all the seats. From the Sanjukta Morcha, CPI(M), Congress and ISF are fielding candidates in 19, 7 and three seats each. Voting for West Bengal Assembly is being held is 8 phases and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.