TMC's Madan Mitra Claims 'will Cut Wrist If Mamata Doesn't Defeat Suvendu By 1 Lakh Votes'

The Bengal battle has intensified with the TMC and BJP making claims of defeating each other with heavy margins amid political mudslinging and violence. After TMC turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he will quit politics if he doesn't defeat CM Mamata Banerjee with a margin of 50,000 votes, TMC has gone a step ahead in making a violent claim. TMC leader Madan Mitra has made a rather violent promise that he will slit his wrist if Mamata Banerjee doesn't win by a margin of one lakh votes.

"Yesterday, I heard Suvendu Adhikari saying that if he doesn't win against Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram then he quit politics. I am going to Kejuri to answer that. If Mamata Banerjee doesn't win by 1,00,000 votes then I will cut my wrist and will not continue in politics," Madan Mitra said in retaliation to Suvendu Adhikari.

Going further, he used the famous Hindi proverb of "Doodh maango to Kheer denge..." to dare the BJP which is emerging as a prime challenger to the ruling party.

"Suno BJP waalo, Doodh maango to Kheer denge, agar Bengal maango toh cheer denge [Listen, you people of BJP, if you ask for milk, we will give you pudding, But if you ask for Bengal, we will rip you off]," he said challenging the BJP.

Mamata vs Suvendu in Bengal assembly polls?

TMC chief and the state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that she will contest the elections from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari.

"Trinamool will fight and win the election from Nandigram in the upcoming 2021 state assembly polls. TMC will win every seat. I will announce the candidates very soon. But, what if I contest the 2021 election from Nandigram?? What do you all think about it? I will contest both from Bhawanipur and Nandigram," she said.

In response to Mamata Banerjee's challenge, Suvendu Adhikari retorted saying he will win against her by a margin of 50,000 votes or else he will quit politics.

"Nandigram will not forgive Mamata. Today she announced her candidature from Nandigram - such decisions can be taken in a 'Pvt Ltd party' - she and her Bhaipo takes all these decisions. BJP is an organised one, unlike TMC. If BJP gives me a ticket, I will defeat her with half a lakh votes, or else I will leave politics," he roared, unofficially announcing his own candidature from Nandigram.

READ | West Bengal: Stones Hurled At BJP Workers In Midnapore, Party Alleges TMC's Hand

READ | Mamata Banerjee Threatens 'Will Send People Disturb BJP Meetings" Amid TMC-BJP Clashes

West Bengal elections 2021

The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021. Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to the State in November, had exuded confidence of BJP winning over 200 seats in the upcoming polls, a highly ambitious figure after the party won 18 seats of the 42 seats of West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha election. The saffron party has emerged as the main challenger for the TMC. At present, TMC holds 222 seats and claims to get 200+ in the assembly polls, despite BJP giving a fierce competition with dozens of TMC MLAs and workers joining BJP. While the BJP has slammed the ruling party for the political violence and the issue of law and order in the state, the TMC has retaliated back vowing to never allow "outsiders" to take control of Bengal.

READ | Suvendu Counters Mamata's Nandigram Dare; Vows 'Will Quit Politics If I Don't Defeat Her'

READ | West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh Fires Fresh Salvo At Mamata, Says 'will Wipe TMC By 2021'