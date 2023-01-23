TMC's Madan Mitra Politicises RSS Chief Bhagwat's Speech On Netaji; Calls Him 'kalank'

Senior Trinamool Congress leader (TMC) Madan Mitra while talking to ANI said that “I am told that Mohan Bhagwat in a statement said that RSS is following the path of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Throughout his life, Netaji never tried to prove that he is Bengali.”

“Mohan Bhagwat is a kalank to use Netaji’s name,” Mitra added.

Burdwan, WB | I am told that (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat told in a statement that RSS is following the path of Netaji (Subhash Chandra Bose). Throughout his life, Netaji never tried to prove that he is Bengali. Mohan Bhagwat is a 'kalank' to use Netaji's name:TMC leader Madan Mitra pic.twitter.com/Nt9Uu7n0Js — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

The TMC leaders’ statement comes soon after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a function on the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji in front of Shaheed Minar in Kolkata on Monday, January 23. The RSS Chief said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s “aim was wealth creation for the country and RSS is exactly treading through that path.”

“Before India’s independence, too, there were different forces of different political beliefs. However, their aim was one and only independence. But Netaji’s aim was not just achieving the independence of the country. His parallel aim was also wealth creation for India. RSS now is exactly treading through that path for the country’s wealth creation as shown by Netaji,” Bhagwat further stated.

Critics argue Netaji was 'against RSS' Hindutva Ideology'

The remark by Mohan Bhagwat comes amid claims that the RSS and the freedom fighter had different beliefs.

Critics argued that Netaji was "against the 'hindutva' ideology of the RSS" since he supported secularism.

Bhagwat praised Netaji's role in the freedom movement in India and encouraged everyone to follow Netaji's qualities and teachings in order to turn the nation into a "Vishwa guru" (World leader).

Prime Minister inaugurates Netaji memorial

On January 23, the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled a model of the proposed memorial honouring the freedom fighter in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi on January 23 paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the freedom fighter's 126th birth anniversary and said that the freedom icon will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. The Prime Minister said that his government is "deeply influenced" by Netaji's thoughts and is working to "realise his vision for India."

Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

Image: PTI