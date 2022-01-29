Last Updated:

TMC's Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee, And Firhad Hakim Granted Interim Bail In Narada Case

The Narada case dates back to 2016 when certain videotapes surfaced before the West Bengal assembly elections showing TMC leaders receiving illegal money.

A Special CBI court in Kolkata granted interim bail to Firhad Hakim, Sovan Chatterjee, and Madan Mitra on Friday in connection to the controversial Narada sting case. This came almost one and a half months after they were granted interim bail by a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) special court in November following a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

As reported by ANI, apart from the three senior TMC leaders, an interim bail has also been granted to suspended IPS officer SM Mirza in connection to the case and the hearing has now been posted for March 16, 2022. The TMC leaders along with the suspended IPS officer appeared at the Bankshall court on Friday during which they were granted the bail. 

Earlier in September, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet in the Narada case against Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee along with suspended IPS officer SM Mirza. In addition to this four, the name of late TMC Minister Subrata Mukherjee was also included in the charge sheet. However, he passed away a few months back. Following the charge sheet, they were granted interim bail in November by the Calcutta High Court on the basis of a personal bond, however, none of them were allowed to leave the country. 

Senior TMC leaders put under arrest in 2016 Narada case

On May 17, 2021, West Bengal cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Narada sting case. Notably, the arrests were carried out after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar accorded sanction for prosecution of the TMC ministers using his powers under articles 163 and 164 of the constitution. 

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that the case dates back to 2016 when certain videotapes surfaced before the West Bengal assembly elections in the same year showing the Trinamool Congress ministers allegedly receiving money from representatives of fictitious companies in return for promised favours. They were accused of accepting a substantial amount of illegal gratification from Mathew Samuel leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

