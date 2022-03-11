TMC's Mahesh Amonkar Resigns After Loss In Goa Elections; Alleges 'lack Of Support'

A day after the declaration of results of assembly elections in Goa, Mahesh S Amonkar tendered his resignation from Trinamool Congress on Friday. The party's candidate from the Margao constituency resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led party alleging 'lack of support and negligence from the designated AITC and I-PAC team' during elections.

TMC leader Mahesh S. Amonkar, who contested Goa Assembly elections from Margao constituency, resigns from the party alleging "lack of support and negligence from the designated AITC and I-PAC team during elections". pic.twitter.com/aC4eBUVqbt — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

"This letter is to bring to your notice that I, Mr Mahesh S Amonkar, member and former candidate for General Assembly Elections 2022 (31-Margao constituency) of All India Trinamool Congress Party, Goa, has decided to resign from all position including Party Membership of All India Trinamool Congress due to lack of support and intelligence from the designation AITC and I-PAC team during the Assembly Elections 2022," Amonkar wrote.

As per the Election Commission of India's website, the TMC candidate was able to secure just 914 votes, and stood 4th in the Margao constituency. The highest vote garner was Digambar Kamat from the Congress with 13,345 votes, followed by BJP's Ajgaonkar Manohar (5785 votes), AAP's Lincoln Anthony Vaz (1144 votes).

Mamata Banerjee & TMC accepts defeat

On a whole, TMC failed to bear fruit in Goa, where the party contested assembly elections for the first time this year. Despite the tall claims, not even one seat came into the account of the party. Accepting the defeat in Goa Election 2022, TMC, in a statement, said it "will continue to serve the people of Goa." The party added, "We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar".

We accept this mandate with all humility. We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar. No matter how long it takes, we will be here and we will continue to serve the people of Goa. — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 20 seats in the Goa election and is in the pole position to form the government in the state for the 3rd consecutive time. Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, the JP Nadda-led party has claimed the support of TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas.