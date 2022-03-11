Last Updated:

TMC's Mahesh Amonkar Resigns After Loss In Goa Elections; Alleges 'lack Of Support'

A day after the declaration of results of Goa elections, Mahesh S Amonkar tendered his resignation from Trinamool Congress on Friday, citing lack of support

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
TMC

Image: ANI/Twitter


A day after the declaration of results of assembly elections in Goa, Mahesh S Amonkar tendered his resignation from Trinamool Congress on Friday. The party's candidate from the Margao constituency resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led party alleging 'lack of support and negligence from the designated AITC and I-PAC team' during elections. 

Candidate from Margao constituency resigns from TMC

"This letter is to bring to your notice that I, Mr Mahesh S Amonkar, member and former candidate for General Assembly Elections 2022 (31-Margao constituency) of All India Trinamool Congress Party, Goa, has decided to resign from all position including Party Membership of All India Trinamool Congress due to lack of support and intelligence from the designation AITC and I-PAC team during the Assembly Elections 2022," Amonkar wrote.

As per the Election Commission of India's website, the TMC candidate was able to secure just 914 votes, and stood 4th in the Margao constituency. The highest vote garner was Digambar Kamat from the Congress with 13,345 votes, followed by BJP's Ajgaonkar Manohar (5785 votes), AAP's Lincoln Anthony Vaz (1144 votes). 

READ | Devendra Fadnavis hails PM Modi for BJP's win in Goa, calls Congress a 'headless party'

Mamata Banerjee & TMC accepts defeat 

On a whole, TMC failed to bear fruit in Goa, where the party contested assembly elections for the first time this year. Despite the tall claims, not even one seat came into the account of the party. Accepting the defeat in Goa Election 2022, TMC, in a statement, said it "will continue to serve the people of Goa." The party added, "We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar". 

READ | Goa BJP MLAs miffed over support from MGP; 'joining hands for sake of power'

 

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 20 seats in the Goa election and is in the pole position to form the government in the state for the 3rd consecutive time. Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, the JP Nadda-led party has claimed the support of TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas.

READ | Goa Elections: With BJP set to form govt for 3rd time in a row, here are key takeaways
READ | Goa Elections: BJP says CM candidate to be decided after senior leaders meet
Tags: TMC, Mahesh Amonkar, Goa elections
First Published:
COMMENT