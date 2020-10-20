'We'll Show You Door Long Before Showing You Kaagaz': TMC's Moitra On Nadda's CAA Promise

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Responding to Nadda, TMC MP Mahau Moitra send out a warning to the BJP saying that "we will show you the door long before we show you our papers!"

'Listen up BJP'

JP Nadda in WB - says CAA to be implemented soon



Listen up @BJP - we will show you the door long before we show you our papers! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 19, 2020

Earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament had accused the BJP-led government of betraying the voters, who had reposed their faith in it, saying that nobody wants to be part of “us versus them” debate. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Moitra made a hard-hitting attack on the government, saying it should not go beyond tenets of democracy or arrogate any extra-constitutional authority.

She accused the government of “betrayal of body politic” and said that the people were on the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

'We are committed to CAA'

Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social groups of north Bengal, accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of indulging in "divide and rule politics" in the state to serve the political interests of her party - the TMC, unlike the BJP which "works for the development of all".

"As far as the CAA is concerned, it has already been passed in parliament. All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. We are committed to it," Nadda said.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its implementation got delayed. But as the situation is slowly improving, the work has started. The rules are now being framed and CAA will be implemented very soon. Under this act all the eligible people will definitely get Indian citizenship," Nadda told the social groups, who included Dalits, Gorkhas, Rajbanshis and other tribes.

Various social groups of the region had requested Nadda to ensure early implementation of the CAA as there is a vast population of refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan in north Bengal. As the local sentiment was in favour of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which later became an act, the BJP had made deep inroads in the region, once considered a TMC bastion, by bagging seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly polls are due in the state in April-May next year, and the fight for power promises to be a tough one as Banerjee will seek to return as Chief Minister for the third straight time. The citizenship law had become a flashpoint in West Bengal since before its enactment in parliament in 2019 with the ruling TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

(With PTI inputs)