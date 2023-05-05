TMC's Mahua Moitra Slams UP CM After Gangster Dujana's Encounter, Alleges 'Blood Lust'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday slammed the Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter with a team of UP police's Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra took to the microblogging site and alleged that encounter killings are replacing the due process of law in the state. She added that there is no place for extrajudicial killings in a constitutional democracy.

UP Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP STF just now.



Why are encounter killings replacing due process of law? What blood lust is Hon’ble CM Ajay Bisht instructing UP police to satisfy?



Extra judicial killings have no place in constitutional democracy. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 4, 2023

Gangster Anil Dujana was killed earlier in the day in an encounter with the UP police's STF close to Bhola ki Jhaal, within the limits of the Jaani police station in Meerut. Dujana allegedly opened fire on officers as he tried to flee, and he was killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire. The thug was taken to a hospital by the STF after the confrontation, where medical staff pronounced him "brought dead." Brijesh Singh, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), was leading the STF team that surrounded and killed Dujana.

"He was recently released from prison on bail and was trying to build his gang again. A case of extortion was also lodged against him at the Dadri Police Station in Gautam Buddh Nagar," Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Who was Dujana?

Dujana first came on the police radar in 2002 when he killed a man in Ghaziabad. He was booked for the murder of Harbir Singh Pehelwan in the Kavi Nagar area. The gangster had 62 cases registered against him, including 18 counts of murder, and the rest of robbery, extortion and land grabbing. Anil Dujana was also booked under Arms Act and National Security Act (NSA). He became a big name in the world of crime after attacking gangster Sundar Bhati with an AK-47 rifle. The plot was hatched by Sundar's rival Naresh Bhati, also a gangster, who hired Dujana to avenge the killing of his brother. They crashed the wedding of Sundar Bhati's nephew in November 2011 and rained bullets on the gangster. Three people were killed in the incident but Bhati escaped.