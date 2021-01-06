TMC's Maynaguri MLA Slaps Journalist; BJP Calls Out Mamata's 'totalitarian Regime'

In yet another incident portraying the deteriorating law & order situation in West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA allegedly slapped a journalist at an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. The Maynaguri MLA, Ananta Deb Dhikari reportedly slapped the journalist identified as Somnath Chakraborty during the press conference for a report he had published. The incident has enraged fellow journalists in the state where the Siliguri Journalists Club also staged a protest condemning the incident.

Reacting to the incident, the Bengal BJP unit slammed the ruling TMC government in the state and remarked that even journalists are not 'spared from the tyranny of TMC'.

"The persecution of a journalist, Somnath Chakraborty at the hands of Anantdev Adhikari portrayed the clear picture of TMC’s totalitarian regime! Even Journalists are not spared from the tyranny of TMC!" BJP Bengal tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the TMC MLA has denied slapping the journalist. "I have not slapped him. If you see his work, he always reports on unimportant stories. You were also present. What I had said and what has he reported? The language he used will make anyone angry," Ananta Deb Dhikari told media.

BJP slams TMC

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP has slammed the ruling TMC government over the deteriorating law & order situation. The state has also witnessed several political killings in the run-up to polls with BJP holding the Mamata Banerjee-led administration accountable for the problem. Violence has peaked in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking BJP chief JP Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and polls strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

