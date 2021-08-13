TMC's Mukul Roy Has A Slip Of Tongue; Says BJP Will Win By-election In His Constituency

West Bengal MLA Mukul Roy has stirred up a fresh row after he said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in his constituency whenever a by-election is held. This is the second time in a week, the former BJP leader has made such a comment.

However, he quickly said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will perform well in the Tripura assembly polls scheduled for 2023. Meanwhile, TMC Deputy Chief Whip in West Bengal assembly, Tapas Roy has refused to comment on Roy’s gaffe.

On August 6, addressing a press conference at Krishnanagar, Roy had said that BJP will win by-polls in the state. Realising his mistake, he corrected himself saying that he meant the TMC.

“The BJP will win if a by-election is held in Krishnanagar North,” Roy had said, reported PTI. When asked if Trinammol will not be able to win the assembly seat, he said that the people will decide.

When asked to comment on Mukul Roy's remark, TMC MLA Tapas Roy said, "It will be proper for you to ask Mukul Roy what he meant. Since I was not present during the interaction, I won’t comment."

Leader of the Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari said that Roy was received with much fanfare when he reached the Trinamool office to join after winning on the saffron party ticket.

“Now if he makes such statements, it is for people of the state to judge. He was accorded high security by the state government, he was made the PAC chairman. Now let the TMC see,” the BJP leader said.

Roy had resigned from the TMC in September 2017 and joined BJP two months later. In September 2020, he was made BJP's national vice-president. Officially, Mukul Roy, who is the BJP MLA of Krishnagar North, was appointed the chairman of the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) after he returned to TMC following its win in the latest assembly polls.

BJP demands Roy's disqualification

The Bharatiya Janta Party has demanded Roy's ouster as a member of the assembly under the anti-defection law. They have also demanded his dismissal as the PAC chairman, which traditionally goes to the Opposition. The TMC, however, has justified the move by saying that Roy is a BJP MLA.

