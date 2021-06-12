TMC's Mukul Roy Writes To MHA For Central Security Cover Withdrawal; Response Awaited

After leaving BJP and returning back to the TMC folds, West Bengal leader Mukul Roy on Saturday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking a withdrawal of his Central security cover. As per ANI sources, the TMC leader has moved the request a day after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Bengal all set to assume the post of the party's Vice-President. The MHA is yet to respond to his request, as per sources.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Union Home Ministry had upgraded the security cover of several BJP leaders owing to the 'political violence' in the state against the workers of the BJP party. In March 2021, the BJP had upgraded the security cover of Mukul Roy who served as the national vice-president of the party from 'Y-Plus' to 'Z category'. With his return back to the TMC, Mukul Roy has decided to give up his Z security cover.

TMC leader Mukul Roy writes to the Ministry of Home Affairs for withdrawal of his Central security cover. MHA is yet to respond to the request: Sources



Mukul Roy returns to TMC

In a major jolt to the saffron party, former BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy officially returned back to the Trinamool Congress in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday. This move is being seen as an outcome of the saffron party's inability to make major inroads into the state in the recently-held West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Speaking to the media on his decision, Roy stated that it was 'impossible' for him to thrive in the BJP. Reportedly, the leader was miffed after another TMC-turned-BJP leader -- Suvendu Adhikari was given the reigns of the saffron party in West Bengal and made the Leader of Opposition (LoP). "It was impossible for me to thrive in Bharatiya Janata Party that's why I have joined TMC today leaving BJP. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in BJP," claimed Roy after joining TMC.

Roy had first resigned from TMC in September 2017 and joined BJP two months later. He was made the BJP national vice-president in 2020 ahead of the assembly polls. With his return to TMC, Mamata Banerjee has promised to appoint him as the Vice President of her party.