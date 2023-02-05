TMC's Ripun Bora Slams Assam's Child Marriage Campaign; 'What Was CM Sarma Doing...?'

Trinamool Congress Assam President Ripun Bora attacked the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government and slammed its big campaign against child marriages stating that they opposed the action taken at this point by the state government and questioned as to what the Assam Chief Minister was doing for years.

The TMC Assam chief said, "We strongly oppose the action taken by the government, but not the act. This act has been misused by the government. What was Assam Chief Minister doing for years? Was he sleeping as he has been a minister for years?"

He further stated that the thousands who have been arrested committed the crime long back but have so far lived peacefully.

Bora added, "Sarma in the name of child marriage, has spoiled the life of a family and we appeal to the Supreme Court Of India and High Court of Guwahati to intervene and let the law take its course of action. They have targetted a particular community."

Taking a jibe at the Assam government, the TMC leader stated that it was not a right sign and that the people arrested were from a particular community. He said, "This is not a healthy sign. A crime is a crime, but they have arrested people from a particular community."

'Such acts will no longer be accepted,' says Assam CM

In the extensive campaign against the evil practice of child marriage in the state of Assam, as of now, over 2,200 people have been arrested. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that such acts will no longer be accepted and if anybody gets involved in such an act, the action against the person shall be taken as per the law. He also said that the campaign shall continue till the last case exists in the state.

Assam DGP speaks to republic

In an interview with Republic, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said that the crackdown was needed and he also lauded the efforts of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Director General of Police said, "About two months back, honourable Chief Minister advised Assam Police that there are large scale child marriages happening in Assam and we must enquire into it."

He added, "After the inquiry of about two months, we came to a conclusion that the input he received was appropriate and accurate, and we realised that over a period of last three years, there were more than 5,000 cases that had come to our notice and that appears to be just a part of the entire process happening in the remote parts of the state.