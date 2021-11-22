TMC's Saayoni Ghosh Granted Bail After Arrest In Tripura, Party Says 'BJP Was After Her'

In a breaking update, president of West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress Saayoni Ghosh was granted bail on Monday a day after her arrest in Tripura. She was held in Agartala after a complaint by a BJP worker alleged that she was causing a disturbance during an election rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb ahead of civic polls.

Earlier, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed the recent violence in Tripura. The TMC said that they have submitted a memorandum to Amit Shah and he has assured justice.

TMC leader Prosenjit Das spoke to Republic after Saayoni Ghosh was granted bail and said, "Tripura government is conspiring against TMC. They have attacked and arrested several other TMC workers before. They don't want anyone to stand against them in the state."

Speaking to Republic, TMC MP Saugata Roy who was part of the MPs' contingent that protested all day till they were given time by Amit Shah, said, "BJP is ruling Tripura. They got our youth TMC youth president Saayoni arrested yesterday. I am thankful and happy that she got bail. She is young and new in politics. BJP was after her."

TMC and BJP face-off in Tripura

The Tripura Police detained Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing a disturbance while an election rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was being held. The Police detained her for questioning and she was in custody for more than 24 hours. She was visited by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after she was already questioned. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically intimidating and getting violent with the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.

The TMC has now approached the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state. The TMC leadership on Monday informed the apex court that the law-and-order situation in the state is worsening by the day. Earlier, the Court had directed the Tripura government to provide security to campaigners in the state after the TMC filed a plea alleging attacks against the party’s members in the state. The court will hear the plea on Tuesday, even as Mamata Banerjee reached the capital on Monday afternoon.