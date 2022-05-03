TMC's Santanu Sen Decries Amit Shah's West Bengal Visit: 'WB People Have No Place For BJP'

A day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party member Santanu Sen took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that anyone can come and organise a program in the state as "law and order is under control here", unlike BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura. He added that when one comes here (West Bengal), they need to know that the people have no place for the saffron party in the state.

TMC leader Santanu Sen, while speaking on Union Minister Amit Shah's West Bengal visit, said, "Anyone can come and do a program in West Bengal. Law and order are under control here. However, TMC leaders were also beaten up in Tripura. This is West Bengal, not Tripura, Gurajat, UP, MP. You come here to do the program peacefully but know it WB people have no place for BJP."

TMC leader Sen's statement comes a day ahead of Home Minister Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal from May 4 to May 6. Shah will visit the state to rejuvenate the BJP cadres and stop infighting in the party’s state unit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is Shah’s first visit to the state since the 2021 Assembly polls after TMC returned to power.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on the evening of May 4. He will participate in the government program at Hingalganj on May 5 and then land in Siliguri at 3 pm on the same day. Amit Shah will address a public rally in Railway Maidan and meet various community leaders in the evening.

On May 6, the Union Minister will attend a government program at Teen Bigha and then meet with elected representatives and office-bearers of the party in Kolkata in the afternoon. Later in the day, he will attend the Cultural Ministry program at Victoria Memorial, after which he will make a visit to the RSS office.

Internal conflict in West Bengal BJP

The BJP has failed to win a single election in Bengal, since winning 77 seats in the Assembly polls last year and becoming the main Opposition in the state.

Recently, Party MP Soumitra Khan, national vice president Dilip Ghosh and national secretary Anupam Hazra took jibes at the new state leadership under Sukanta Majumdar and criticised him for being “inexperienced”. Also, in the recent bypoll, the party lost the Asansol Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress.

Image: ANI