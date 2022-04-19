TMC's Saugata Roy Airs View On Prashant Kishor Joining Congress: 'He Worked Well With Us'

Amid speculation over poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Prashant Kishor likely joining Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday appreciated Kishor, stating that he worked well with their party during the West Bengal Assembly Elections last year. However, Roy further said that it is difficult to mention as to what would happen in the future after Kishor joins the grand old party.

Reacting to the speculation, the TMC MP said, "It's a good thing if Sonia Gandhi wants to go to polls with Prasant Kishor. He worked well with TMC. Now it's difficult to say what will happen in the future."

Prashant Kishor to join Congress?

A meeting was held at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath on Monday with senior Congress leaders in attendance as well as Prashant Kishor. As per sources, strategy regarding the future course of action of the Congress party, how to bring the leadership together, and what exactly should be the message to the cadre of togetherness in view of upcoming elections were discussed. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni were present at the meeting.

In a major political scoop, Republic TV had learnt in March that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will be accorded a major role in the Congress party in the run-up to the elections in Gujarat. Even as Kishor has worked with the Congress party in the past in the Punjab assembly elections in 2017, the coming-together of both for the 2022 Punjab polls resulted in a break-up long before the polls with the election tactician citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life. This decision came after him having worked with CM Mamata Banerjee for the West Bengal elections. Kishor gained prominence in strategising for elections after his association with PM Modi before the 2014 General Elections.