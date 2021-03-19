TMC's Saugata Roy Dismisses PM Modi's 'bullying' Charge, Alleges 'BJP Is Breaking Offices'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the West Bengal elections that according to him will stop “bullying” by Trinamool Congress cadres, TMC’s Saugata Roy on Friday termed it “daydreaming”.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Roy dismissed PM Modi's optimism ahead of the elections, before adding that TMC is “bullying nobody.”

TMC member also attacked BJP saying that they are “breaking their offices themselves, burning tyres”. Roy also said that he is “unaware” of what cadres PM Modi referred to while noting that “all his [Prime MInister] efforts will be waste.”

PM Modi slams TMC for safeguarding coal mafia

Earlier, while addressing a poll rally in Purulia on March 18, PM Modi said, “Who is protecting the Coal Mafia? For their own political gains, Didi's government encourages the maowadi (Maoist) violence, and who bears the loss? You, my poor sisters and brothers, my youngsters, my mothers and sisters, the women, the children. And that is why today the people of Bengal are saying-- 'You have tortured us enough Didi, scaring us is your only weapon. But now people will defeat you with the blessing of Ma Durga'. Your enthusiasm is showing that TMC's defeat is now final."

The Prime Minister also said, "What has Didi done to Bengal? There are crimes, there are criminals, but not in jail. There are mafias, intruders, but roaming freely. There is a syndicate, a scam, but no action." Following the rally, while posting the highlights on Twitter the next day, Friday, the Prime Minister wrote, “BJP winning in West Bengal would mark the start of a new era of development in the state. At the same time, bullying by TMC cadres will stop. Sharing highlights from Purulia.”