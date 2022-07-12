TMC's Saugata Roy Raise Objection Over National Emblem Design; Calls It 'aggressive'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building, the opposition has raised objections to the new design citing it as a violation of the constitution and its norms. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated that the Modi government should not have changed the design, noting that the previous Ashoka emblem signified peace, however, the new lions with bared fangs depict 'aggressiveness'. Something which is historically prominent should be preserved, he added.

"The thing is that I was in Delhi yesterday but was not invited to the function where the Prime Minister unveiled the new emblem on the top of the new Parliament building. Some people might have not noticed it carefully but the lion is showing his canine teeth. The lion on Ashoka's emblem signified peace but Modi's lion signifies new aggressiveness, that people might not like", Saugata Roy told Republic.

Roy further added, "This is a historical thing and was originally made with iron, so they should have kept it exactly like that. When something is significant historically and archaeologically, the important thing is to preserve the original. They shouldn't have done it. I don't understand why they made the lion-like they have, it is strange and why they had a hush-hush ceremony to unveil the emblem is also something I can't understand."

PM Modi unveils National Emblem cast on new Parliament building

On July 11, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. According to senior officials, the national emblem is built of bronze and has a total weight of 9,500 kg. The national emblem's height is 6.5 metres and it has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

There is no other similar depiction of the emblem, from the perspective of material and craftsmanship, anywhere else in India. Over 100 artisans from various parts of the country tirelessly worked on the design, crafting and casting of the emblem for over six months to bring out the quality that could be seen in the final installation.

The installation itself was a challenge as it was 32 meters above upper ground level. Giving wings to the ambition of creating such an expression of the State emblem needed dedication, meticulous supervision, and skilful installation – all depicting various elements of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. When it is seated at the top of the temple of our democracy – the Parliament building, it truly represents the paradigm of ‘for the people, by the people’.

The State Emblem of India is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Asoka which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum. The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back-to-back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras. The profile of the Lion Capital has been adopted as the State Emblem of India. This finds pride of place and the design is adopted for the emblem above the parliament building.

