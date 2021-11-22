Citing alleged police brutality in Tripura as an "attack on democracy", Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy stated that such incidents have been happening for the past four months. BJP wants to shut our programme in the state, he added. Roy also said that Abhishek Banerjee, who is scheduled to visit Tripura on November 22, will take the decision with regard to the party's future strategy on the issue. He further alleged that the BJP is scared that Tripura is slipping from under their feet.

"Attack on Democracy": Saugata Roy

"The manner in which the Tripura violence has happened, it is absolutely an attack on democracy. This attack on democracy has been going on for the past four months. BJP wants TMC's programs to shut and is using goons and police. But we will continue fighting. Abhishek Banerjee is also reaching Tripura today," said TMC MP.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on November 22 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed the recent violence in Tripura. A total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen, and Mala Roy arrived in Delhi on Monday. TMC MPs and workers have been staging a dharna in the national capital outside the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Roy further talked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's three-day Delhi visit. "Mamata Banerjee is coming to Delhi, today. She will meet many Opposition leaders. I don't have any information if see will meet the Union Ministers or Prime Minister too."

Attacks on TMC workers in Tripura

Earlier on Sunday, several people were injured during an attack on the residence of the TMC state unit's steering committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Agartala. While Police and Tripura State Rifles personnel have been deployed in the area, the TMC has been accusing the ruling BJP of beating up workers at a police station in Tripura.

The Tripura Police detained TMC youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing a disturbance close to an election rally of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The Police detained her for questioning and she was in custody for more than 24 hours. She was visited by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after she was already questioned. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically hurting the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI