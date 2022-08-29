TMC's Saugata Roy Sparks Row; Warns, 'Oppn Will Get Beaten For Crossing Limits Of Decency'

TMC MP Saugata Roy sparked a row on August 28 after he threatened violence against the opposition over their "defamatory attacks" against leaders of his party. Speaking at a corner meeting, he warned BJP and CPI(M) leaders to not cross the limits of decency while attacking TMC failing which they will be beaten up with shoes and driven out of their localities. Roy expressed his anguish at the alleged attempt of the opposition to brand every TMC leader as a thief after the arrest of Anubrata Mondal and Partha Chatterjee.

"If there is any BJP or CPI(M) activist here, listen carefully. If any of you cross the limits of decency by branding every one of the TMC (leaders) as thieves while attacking the party, don’t blame us if our party men beat you up with shoes," Saugata Roy was quoted as saying by PTI. He added, “Don’t complain if you are driven out of your locality by our members". After these remarks triggered outrage, he contended that the 'shoe' comment should not be taken literally.

TMC leaders under scanner

In a massive blow to TMC on July 23, the Enforcement Directorate arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. Re-elected from the Behala Paschim seat in the 2021 Assembly polls. he was in charge of the portfolios of Higher Education, School Education and Parliamentary Affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet. Officials of the central agency recovered over Rs.50 crore in cash from the premises of his aide Arpita Mukherjee who was also arrested in this case.

On August 11, TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was taken into custody from his Bolpur residence by the CBI after he skipped 10 summons in the cattle smuggling case citing ill-health as an excuse. On September 21, 2020, the CBI arrested Satish Kumar, a former BSF commandant over the illegal cattle trade along the Bangladesh border. Mondal's name cropped up during the probe. As per the CBI FIR, over 20,000 cattle were seized by the BSF before being transported across the border during Kumar's tenure in the Malda district from December 2015 to April 2017.

The central agency alleged that neither the persons involved in the smuggling were arrested nor their vehicles were seized owing to a nexus between BSF personnel, Customs officials and traders. Moreover, it claimed that traders paid bribes to both BSF and Customs officials. Md Enamul Haque, a trader, has also been arrested in this case. At present, both Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal are in judicial custody.