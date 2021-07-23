TMC's Shantanu Sen Suspended From Rajya Sabha Day After Snatching Papers From IT Min

In a major development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen has been suspended for the entire session of the Parliament after his misbehaviour in the House on Thursday. Slamming the TMC MP, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the proceedings of the House 'hit a new low' as the papers were snatched from the minister and torn and thrown into the air.

Further condemning the incident, Naidu added that the actions were a clear assault on Parliamentary democracy. Naidu added that a suspension motion was introduced by the government regarding TMC MP Shantanu Sen. In addition, he stated that Sen can be suspended for the whole session. The Rajya Sabha Chairman later revealed that he had passed the motion. Sen was later asked to withdraw from the House and was suspended for the entire session.

Santanu Sen, please withdraw from House. Allow the House to function: says RS Chairman & adjourns House till 12 PM following an uproar that started during TMC MP Derek O'Brien's statement over y'day's incident



TMC's Santanu Sen y'day snatched paper from hands of IT Min & tore it

TMC MP Santanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for this entire session, a day after he snatched papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore them in the House.



(File photo)

Earlier, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Deputy Leader of House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan met RS Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday. The Ministers met Naidu a day after the TMC parliamentarian misbehaved with Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was reading the statement on the 'Pegasus Project' report. This also comes amid the government's repeated clarity over the Pegasus Snoopgate row which has seen massive uproar from the Opposition.

The TMC MPs and opposition party members had rushed into the well of the House as Ashwini Vaishnaw was called to make a statement. The opposition members raised slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the minister was about to make. The papers were later flung into the air thereby stalling the minister's statement. The minister instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House.