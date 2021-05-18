TMC's Subrata Mukherjee Admitted To SSKM Hospital After Sovan Chatterjee, Madan Mitra

After the Narada Scam arrests, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee has been admitted to the SSKM Hospital. Earlier, Sovan Chatterjee and MLA Madan Mitra have also been admitted to the same hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested TMC's Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada case on Monday. Currently, Hakim is the only one under custody in Presidency Jail.

Mukherjee was complaining since morning that he has a sore throat, so he was initially sent to the jail hospital. Later, to avoid COVID risks, he was taken to SSKM Hospital. TMC MLA Madan Mitra and Former Minister Sovhan Chatterjee have been admitted to the same hospital's Woodburn block on the complaint of breathing problem at around 3 am. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has stayed on the bail granted all the four arrested TMC leaders.

A team of doctors had arrived at the CBI's office on Monday for a medical check-up of four TMC leaders who were arrested, in connection with Narada Scam. TMC protesters pelted stones on security forces outside the CBI office. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, "Court will give the decision", as she left from the CBI office.

The Narada Sting Operation

Narada news portal chief Mathew Samuel had contacted the then deputy mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and IPS officer SMH Mirza through local contacts in 2016. Reports add that Mirza then facilitated in establishing Samuel's contact with several top-ranking Trinamool officials like - Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Bannerjee, Subrata Mukherjee, and Iqbal Ahmed to name a few. Ahead of the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls, Samuel had posed as a businessman of Impex Consultancy Solutions floated by Samuel himself to conduct a sting operation.

Samuel while interacting with Mukul Roy, aides of Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee had reportedly caught them on camera accepting bribes for illicit favors. Mirza was seen accepting Rs 5 lakh in cash from a businessman in one of the footages and has claimed that he was receiving the cash on Roy's instructions. CBI has arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza and questioned erstwhile TMC minister Mukul Roy too in connection to the case. It is pertinent to note that no coercive action has been taken against Roy, a BJP leader, until now.

(With Agency Inputs)