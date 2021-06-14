TMC's Sudip Banerjee Hits Back At Suvendu Adhikari Over Anti-defection Law Comment

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee on Monday hits back at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on his anti-defection law comment. Sudip Banerjee sought the information of the 25 missing MLAs of BJP and asked Suvendu Adhikari to take care of his MLAs first before thinking about anti-defection law.

Sudip Banerjee said, “Where are the 25 missing MLAs in today’s meeting? First talk about issuing anti-defection laws against them. Suvendu Adhikari needs to take care of his MLAs now, then talk about others.”

The TMC MP further noted that Anti-defection law cannot be imposed in a state with an individual’s decision, the law like all other laws needs to pass through two houses of the parliament and then to the Assembly. He said that if the Leader of Opposition wants to impose the law then he should talk to the Centre Government as they are in power.

Speaking about Sisir Adhikari who is the incumbent MP from Kanthi constituency, Sudip Banerjee said, “I had spoken with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla Ji on June 2 requesting him to initiate a process of seizing memberships of Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Monda. I made a follow-up call today and he said that a committee will be set up and both MPs will be called. I will also be called for my opinion.”

The statements come after Suvendu Adhikari said that he will conduct his duty as the Leader of Opposition and implement Anti-defection law in West Bengal. Adhikari also had a meeting with West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar about anti-defection law and post-poll violence.

Adhikari meets Governor Dhankar

On Monday afternoon, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with BJP MLAs in Raj Bhavan. Following the meeting, Adhikari with 50 BJP MLAs handed over a memorandum to the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar.

Speaking about the memorandum, Governor said, “50 MLAs of opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar.”

The development at West Bengal State Assembly comes days after, Mukul Roy former BJP National Vice President along with his son Subhranshu Roy rejoined TMC on Friday. Furthermore, Rajiv Banerjee a TMC turncoat before the election, and present BJP member Rajiv Banerjee also paid a visit to senior TMC leader, Kunal Ghosh at the latter’s Kolkata residence on Sunday.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- Twitter-Suvendu Adhikari/ANI