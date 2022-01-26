TMC's Sushmita Dev Counters Jairam Ramesh For Jibe At Ghulam Nabi Azad Over Padma Honour

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev took on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over his 'Azad not Ghulam' remark on Wednesday, questioning whether other Congress stalwarts conferred with national honours were also 'Ghulams'. Taking to Twitter, Dev asked whether the same analogy applied to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi and late President Pranab Mukherjee, who had been conferred with the Padma Bhushan and Bharat Ratna respectively. Notably, both senior Congress leaders had received the honour under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Padma bhushan for @tarun_gogoi & Bharat Ratna for @CitiznMukherjee - does it make them Ghulams ? https://t.co/KJhqsnzKLo — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) January 26, 2022

Buddhadeb wants to be Azad not Ghulam: Jairam Ramesh

Amid the uproar over CPI(M) stalwart Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Padma Bhushan refusal, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a dig at fellow Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh called the former West Bengal CM's decision 'the right thing to do', jibing that Bhattacharjee wanted to be 'Azad not Ghulam'. His remark can be seen as a direct attack at veteran Congress politician Ghulam Nabi Azad who is also being honoured with the Padma Bhushan award by the Union Government.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been part of the G23 group which openly revolted against the leadership of Congress, had later snubbed speculations that he was quitting the party after being conferred with Padma Bhushan by the Modi government. While rumours suggested that he removed Congress from his Twitter bio, the former J&K CM stressed that there has been no change whatsoever.

Some mischievous propoganda being circulated by some people to create confusion.



Nothing has been removed or added to my twitter profile.



The profile is as it was earlier. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) January 25, 2022

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refuses Padma Bhushan

Soon after the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards, former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, whose name is on the list of Padma Bhushan Awardees - has refused to accept the honour. Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, very much a political stalwart.

The ex-WB CM, who is currently unwell and bedridden, said in a statement, "I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it." This statement has been confirmed by senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.