'TMC's Top Leaders Were Aware Of Truth': BJP's Dilip Ghosh On Partha Chatterjee's Arrest

Following Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and associate Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the School Service Commission recruitment scam, Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that top-level leaders are not doing any protest because they were already aware of the truth.

Speaking to media, Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, “Inquiry should go on and culprits should be nabbed soon. TMC leaders know it is difficult to save him. They know crores have been recovered and nothing can be done now. They have accepted that he has done corruption. State’s big ministers are also scared. They know the case will go on. They are not doing any protest because they know the truth.”

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh further said that they knew his arrest is likely to take place. He further added, “Hundreds of leaders including the MPs, MLAs, and top-level leaders are involved in it. Yesterday, one of the TMC leaders tried to stop the central agency by saying that they would not tolerate if any of the TMC leaders suffer from mental trauma.”

“I am sure more such things will surface as the investigation proceeds. People should be interrogated properly. ED has become active now, many things would be revealed gradually,” BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said.

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh further took a potshot at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being unaware of the corruption of her ministers. “Mamata Banerjee knows everything about the world and is not aware of the corruption of her ministers,” he added.

Charges against Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC scam on Saturday, July 23. Chatterjee previously held the portfolio of Education Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet. He is presently the state's Commerce and Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Officials of the central agency conducted raids at his residence for over 26 hours.

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He has already been interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. As per sources, Chatterjee was taken into custody as he was reportedly elusive about the source of money.