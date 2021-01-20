TMC's Woes Continue As Santipur MLA Arindam Bhattacharya Jumps Ship To BJP Ahead Of Polls

The exodus from TMC continued on Wednesday as Santipur MLA Arindam Bhattacharya joined BJP in the national capital in the presence of senior party leaders. Incidentally, Arindam Bhattacharya had contested the 2016 Assembly election on a Congress ticket and defeated TMC leader Ajoy Dey. However, he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in June 2017 along with another Congress legislator Sankar Singha. His induction into BJP comes on the heels of the party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya claiming that 41 TMC MLAs were willing to jump ship ahead of the Assembly polls due in April-May this year.

Speaking to the media, Bhattacharya explained that he had joined politics with a certain vision that could not be fulfilled by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Mentioning that issues were not redressed even after giving suggestions on a regular basis, the legislator claimed that the young people of West Bengal have no future. Moreover, Bhattacharya alleged that the TMC did not allow him to work.

Discontent within TMC

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. Adhikari, who served as the West Bengal Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources, resigned from the Cabinet and the Assembly on November 27 and December 16 respectively.

His induction is perceived as a blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021.

The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office. Similarly, Meanwhile, TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya expressed disapproval of some elements within TMC and contended that there was no point being in power if the ruling party cannot work for the people of the state. However, in a sigh of relief for the ruling party in WB, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee managed to pacify actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy, the parliamentarian from the Birbhum constituency.

