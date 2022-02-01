TMC's Wrongdoings Exposed By Guv Dhankhar, His Remarks Within Limits: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

BJP’s National Vice President Dilip Ghosh lashed out at West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress on Tuesday and stated that they are in contention with the state governor Jagdeep Dhankar because he expose their wrongdoings.

Responding to the recent contention between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar which erupted after TMC supremo blocked Governor Dhankar on Twitter over his repeated ‘unethical’ statements, BJP’s West Bengal head stated, "They are scared of the Governor. He exposed the wrongdoings of the government. When the Governor informs the Assembly of his arrival, the Speaker leaves the Assembly. He is the Chancellor of the Calcutta University. When he goes to the university, the vice-chancellor flees from there."

Further extending his attack on the TMC BJP leader added, "When the Governor calls the District Magistrate, he does not respond, neither does the Superintendent of police. None of the higher officials responds to the Governor. Being the administrative head of the state, he needs information. When a bill is passed, it goes to him. He wants a comment on the bill. He wants to know the motive behind the bill, but there is nobody to apprise him. They stage protest against him instead.”

'Governor well within his limits'

Dilip Ghosh defended Governor and stated that his remarks were "well within his limits" yet the government has problems with it. He further added that the Governor had been illtreated several times, but he never goes beyond his limit.

"The Chief Minister uses indecent language against the Governor, he is shown a black flag in his way. This means that he is not respected. He always remains well within his limits and raises questions. But they still have problems with it," Ghosh stated.



"The kind of corruption that is going on in the West Bengal government is going to ruin the state. All the projects that were initiated by the government have been halted. There is no special provision for it in the budget of the state government," he added further.

TMC govt's corruption will ruin state: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh went on to accuse Mamata Banerjee's government of corruption, claiming that it would "ruin the state." "The Governor raises such questions of the post-poll violence and the way the elections were held in Kolkata Municipal Corporation. There is no democracy in a state where the Opposition has no rights. When I go for the election campaign there, the police stops me. The orders of the Supreme Court are not complied with there. The laws passed by the Parliament are opposed. The Governor exposes the wrongdoings of the West Bengal government, that is why he is opposed," the BJP leader added.

(With ANI Inputs)