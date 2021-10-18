Former Union Minister and TMC leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday attacked the union government over the rising fuel prices in India on a daily basis. Taking to Twitter, the former Union Finance Minister claimed that nowhere in the world people would have tolerated the daily and unjustified rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. Sinha further alleged that the government is collecting Rs 3.50 lakh crore in taxes as compared to Rs 75,000 crore in 2014. The TMC leader concluded his tweet by alleging 'daylight robbery' on the Centre's part.

We are a country of dead people. Nowhere else would people have tolerated the daily and unjustified rise in petrol, diesel and lpg prices. If the govt collected Rs 75,000 cr in taxes in 2014, it is today collecting 3.50 lakh cr. Isn't it daylight robbery? — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) October 17, 2021

Rising fuel prices: Congress urges govt to decrease excise duty

The Indian National Congress during its Congress Working Committee (CWC) demanded that the Centre should decrease excise duty in order to lower "unsustainably high fuel and cooking gas prices". The grand old party also passed a resolution and has accused the Narendra Modi-led administration of 'mishandling the economy'. In addition, it also equated the rising fuel prices in India to extortion.

"Unaffordable prices of basic consumer goods have burnt a hole in the budget of every Indian," the CWC resoultion stated.

Fuel prices in India

On Sunday, the fuel prices continued to soar after a major surge in the prices of crude oil. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices surged by 30-35 paise followed by a similar hike in diesel prices as well, due to which petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 105.84 per litre and the diesel price was Rs 94.57 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 111.77 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 102.52 per litre. Notably, fuel prices witnessed a hike for fifth consecutive days starting from October 5, however, there was a two-day pause on October 12 and October 13. Earlier on October 14, petrol prices again a hike across the country followed by a rise in diesel prices as well. Currently, petrol prices have crossed the Rs 110 mark in many cities.