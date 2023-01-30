TN BJP Chief Annamalai Alleges DMK Planning To Win Polls With Money Power; Shares Video

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai has shared a video from a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party meeting where state minister KN Nehru is allegedly seen discussing the plans to distribute money in the Erode East bypoll.

In the video, minister EV Velu is seen giving a speech while Nehru is seen sitting beside him and purportedly discussing the money distribution plans with a fellow party member.

"I have instructed all the district functionaries to come. I won’t mind. You be there. I also wanted to tell you, I have called the district leaders to Platinum Mahal, and have asked them to give money and settle everyone in the afternoon. At least by 30, 31 or max by February 1 they have to finish settling everyone. We have to get 10,000 people ready in all 31 booths," Nehru said in the video.

The minister added, "Tomorrow our leader Stalin is going to give a watch and biryani to all officials... The locals there are majorly Viduthalai Siruthaigal brothers (VCK party). Just check wherever he is missing to give (money). So that we ourselves will give. At least I will give it off. Even Senthil Balaji (minister) will give."

Sharing the clip, Annamalai said that DMK is facing the election pinning their hopes on money power. "They presume that anything could be bought with money!" he tweeted.

DMK faces the election pinning their hopes on money power &



they presume that anything could be bought with money!



If in doubt, check this out! @TNelectionsCEO @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/RgVtRUeTS1 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 29, 2023

Former Union Minister and Congress leader EVKS Elangovan is the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) for the bypolls. The byelection was necessitated due to the death of a sitting local legislator and his son Thirumahan Everaa.

The polling will take place on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.