TN BJP Chief Annamalai Says 'party Won't Stay Silent Till Election Promises Are Fulfilled'

K Annamalai, the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, announced on Friday, July 31, that the Bhartiya Janata Party will stage a series of rallies against the ruling DMK for failing to follow through on its election promises to provide subsidies to the state's fisherman. The BJP leader organised a nationwide protest on Friday, alleging that the MK Stalin-led party made false political pledges by failing to fulfil an election commitment to provide fisherman Rs 8,000 as a subsidy.

BJP stages rally against Stalin-led TN govt

Protesters chanted slogans against Chief Minister MK Stalin, asking that the DMK fulfil election pledges made in its program. Annamalai said, "If the DMK government does not fulfil the promises then we will protest outside MK Stalin's house which will be our second phase of protest and state government should get ready for that. We will not be silent till the election promise being fulfilled. It's been two months now that fishermen have not gone fishing. DMK had made their electoral promise to raise the subsidy from 5,000 to 8,000."

He also criticised the DMK on deaths of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and noted, "When DMK was in alliance with Congress in the UPA regime, 464 fishermen died by SL navy. Under the BJP government, not a single death has been recorded in the last seven years of tenure. "Prime Minister Modi has allocated 20,000 crores for blue revolution through fisherman associations. Our fisherman community was safe and happy in the BJP government. It's only the Modi government, who gave subsidies and concessions for deep water fishing.

He added, "Since PM has concern for the state he made former state president L Murugan as Fisheries Minister."

MK Stalin writes to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, seeking that the Central share on premium subsidy under PMFBY should be removed. He made the plea for the benefit of the state's farming community, emphasising the importance of removing the caps. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, TN Chief Minister Stalin stated that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has been successfully implemented in the state, with a tremendous increase in terms of area insured and farmer membership owing to the state's sincere efforts and best practices.

