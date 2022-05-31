TN BJP Chief Annamalai Speaks To Arnab On 20-day Ultimatum; 'lame Excuses Given By Stalin'

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, where he elaborated on his ultimatum to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, and his vow to organise a state-wide Satyagraha, 20 days from now.

Raking up the DMK's failure in scaling down the exorbitant prices of petrol and diesel in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai told Republic that 'lame excuses' were being used by the Stalin administration to not fulfil an election promise made a year back.

"We had given them an ultimatum that we will come to the Secretariat on May 31, we did it. Now we have no option but to sit on mass satyagraha in 20 days. They claim finances are poor, they want to calculate vehicles on the road which work on diesel. All kinds of lame excuses are being given," said Annamalai.

On May 26, CM Stalin made several demands before PM Modi during the latter's visit to Chennai. One of them was to return the central GST dues worth Rs 14,006 crore back to Tamil Nadu. Rebutting it, Annamalai asserted, "The Centre was clear, it is going beyond what is mandated by the GST council. It is spending extra money for the first time in history. It is a one-off because state finances are in very poor condition. The debt of Rs 6.5 lakh crore is not BJP's doing."

"We are only asking, you mentioned things in poll promise, but in your budget, you made provisions for useless things. You are not able to educe something you promised in the manifesto. Just reduce Rs 5 and Rs 4, which you promised not Rs 10 or others like UP is doing. That's what we are demanding. BJP is against the culture of freebies, we will never do that. But what DMK has mentioned is perfectly doable. Just 6 months before the elections, they get into active mode. Rest of 4 years they are doing nothing," he remarked.

Annamalai Dares DMK

Staging a massive protest at St. George Fort in Chennai on Tuesday, the TN BJP scathed the Stalin government for failing to follow the Centre's request to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel. Issuing a 20-day ultimatum, Annamalai demanded that the DMK reduce the price of fuel and stick to their promised prices.

"We are giving 20 days more to implement that decision. If they don’t reduce the price of fuel we will do Satyagrah and show massive strength in all districts. We will march to the secretariat if DMK refuses to reduce the price of fuel," he said.

Previously on May 28, Annamalai had warned the ruling party that he will expose the corruption of two Ministers along with evidence by the first week of June. This came after the DMK chief and CM MK Stalin raised several issues during PM Modi's visit to the state on May 26.

Challenging the DMK government, he said, "We will be exposing the scams by two DMK ministers next week along with documental proofs which might put away for the resignation of those ministers. We will keep on releasing department-wise DMK scams of ministers as booklets."