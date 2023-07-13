TN BJP Chief Annamalai Takes An Urgent Trip To Delhi Amid Political Crisis In State

Following a six-day trip to Delhi to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi reached back to Chennai yesterday. Amidst the ongoing tussle between Governor RN Ravi and the Tamil Nadu Government over the dismissal of Minister Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet, the Governor made an urgent trip to Delhi.

According to sources, after his return to the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda called on the State President K Annamalai to Delhi. Today, early in the morning, the state chief took a flight to Delhi to attend the meeting. A senior party member on condition of anonymity stated, "This comes right after the Governor's return, and it was not scheduled earlier. The meeting was regarding the state issues and the party's affairs. Annamalai's padayatra is also coming up during the end of the month and that was also discussed in this meeting. Mainly, the current political scenario in the state was discussed".

It is notable that K Annamalai's statewide padayatra commences on July 28 from Rameshwaram and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to flag it off.