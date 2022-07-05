TN BJP Chief Annamalai Urges EAM Jaishankar To Rescue 12 Indian Fishermen Held By Lanka

After the recent arrest of 12 Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka Navy on July 3, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has written a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, requesting the Minister to intervene in the matter.

Annamalai started the letter by thanking the External Affairs Ministry and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their tireless efforts in safely bringing 2,977 fishermen back to Tamil Nadu over the last eight years. He then went on to request EAM Jaishankar to intervene in the matter and expedite the process to release the fishermen.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 4 also urged the Central government to take up through the diplomatic channel the arrest of 12 Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka, and secure their immediate release and also their fishing vessel.

CM Stalin also addressed a letter to the External Affairs Minister seeking immediate action for the release of the Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

12 Indian Fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

At least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official said on July 4.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva on July 3 said, "The fishermen were arrested near Point Pedro between 5 and 5:30 this evening (local time)." He also said that the arrested fishermen were taken to Myladi in the northern Jaffna peninsula where they would be handed over to the Fisheries Directorate.

The poaching by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters has intensified recently, according to complaints from the Sri Lanka's northern fishermen. Locals in Sri Lanka reported that Indians were taking advantage of the situation because the current fuel shortage in Sri Lanka has significantly reduced the number of locals who go fishing.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries. Periodically, Sri Lankan authorities have detained Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

In a number of alleged instances, Sri Lankan Navy personnel are said to have fired on Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and taken their boats. For fisherman from both nations, the Palk Strait, which is a confined water body separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a lucrative fishing area.

