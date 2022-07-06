TN BJP Chief Slams TMC's Mahua Moitra; 'her Remarks More Controversial Than Kaali Poster'

On a controversial poster related to Goddess Kaali, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, on Wednesday, said that filmmakers are doing such 'stupid' contentious acts to get free publicity. He also called Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's comments on the same more controversial than the poster.

Speaking to Republic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "It is very unfortunate. For the last six to seven months we are seeing that filmmakers believe that by creating controversy they get free publicity. This is making them do stupidity like this. What has happened in the 'Kaali' poster is very unfortunate. While Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against the director, the Tamil Nadu police filed an FIR against a woman who supported 'Kali' and said the director is wrong."

'Comment she made is more controversial than the poster': K Annamalai

Annamalai also slammed TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her distasteful remarks on the Hindu goddess. He said that the parliamentarian's opinion is more vexed than the 'Kaali' poster.

"They don't go to the grassroots, they don't work for the people. They are not a repetition for the party and not for themselves. For them, this kind of issue is like a plate on a plate. They would thrive on it and keep making stupid and nonsensical comments and make it a controversy...The comment she made is more controversial than the poster," the BJP leader said.

Moitra, the TMC MP from Krishnanagar, on Tuesday, stirred a row by commenting that she had every right as an individual to imagine Kali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting" God, as each person had his or her unique way of offering prayers.

The TMC MP was asked to respond to fury over a film poster that showed a woman dressed as Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag. The film is directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.