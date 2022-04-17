TN BJP Member Set His Own Car On Fire, Accuses His Wife Of Forcing Him To Buy Jewellery

A car belonging to a BJP member in Tiruvallur West, Tamil Nadu unexpectedly caught fire a few days ago. The BJP district secretary for Tiruvallur West, Sathish Kumar, had filed a police report alleging that his car, which was parked at his home in Chennai's Maduravoyal region, had been set ablaze late on Thursday, April 14. To find out what really transpired, the authorities initiated an investigation and obtained CCTV evidence leaving the BJP member in shock.

Initially, a man in a white shirt approached the car parked on the side of the road, then glanced inside through the windows from all sides, according to the CCTV footage. Then he cycles away from the location. A man dressed in dark clothing is then seen pouring or spraying something all over the car before setting it on fire a couple of minutes later. The car is seen on CCTV engulfed in flames, and the man immediately flees the scene.

People who saw the car on fire alerted the BJP member's family soon after, who then contacted the cops. The police reached the spot immediately as there were rumors that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the car.

However, after watching the CCTV footage, the police discovered that the individual dressed in dark clothes who set fire to the car resembled Sathish Kumar himself. The police interrogated him, and Sathish then confessed that he had himself set fire to his own car.

The BJP district secretary for Tiruvallur West, Sathish Kumar stated that his wife had been insisting to buy gold jewelry for her but he was not able to afford the same. He further stated to the police that his wife asked him to sell his car and buy her the jewelry she wanted. BJP district secretary, Sathish Kumar then decided to set his car on fire and claim the insurance money for his wife’s jewellery. However, CCTV derailed his plan and now neither the insurance money nor the car is in the hands of Sathish.

The BJP district secretary for Tiruvallur West, Sathish Kumar was taken into custody for interrogation and was later released by the police.