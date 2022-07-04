TN BJP Scathes DMK Over 'separate Autonomy' Demand; 'pushing Their Defunct Propaganda'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came down heavily on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) threat to revive the 'separate Tamil Nadu' demand. Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai remarked that when questioned over its corrupt power, the DMK had pulled out the 'oldest trick' by demanding state autonomy, but they needed to be reminded that this was not the 1960s.

He further stated that with ex-cabinet ministers of DMK facing trial for corruption charges, making vile threats such as this was a display of the party's desperation. "Falling popularity after failing promises, the TN CM should invent a better excuse for not delivering instead of pushing their defunct propaganda," he said.

The @arivalayam party believes they are entitled to plunder the state when in power, and if questioned, they will pull out their oldest trick called “State autonomy” and propagate separatism; they better be reminded that this is not the 60s.



What's generally pre-election rhetoric has begun this early isn't surprising given the obstacles DMK men face in their pursuit of richness through corrupt means.



Ex-cabinet ministers of DMK facing trial for corruption charges making vile threats is a display of desperation



Falling popularity after failing promises, @CMOTamilnadu should invent a better excuse for not delivering instead of pushing their defunct propaganda.



DMK threatens to revive 'separate Tamil Nadu' demand

On Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja warned the Centre to not force the party to toe the line of Periyar and revive old ideologies and demands, most notably the 'Separate Tamil Nadu' campaign from 50 years ago. While addressing an event in Namakkal, the leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grant TN 'autonomy' and alleged that the Centre was enjoying greater powers, leaving the state to the mercy of the Union Government.

It is pertinent to note that Raja, who is the Member of Parliament from the Nilgiris electorate, made the controversial remark in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"DMK has given up the call for a separate Tamil Nadu and has come for State autonomy for the sake of democracy and Unity of India. But our ideological godfather Periyar demanded a separate Tamil Nadu till his death, however, we have kept aside that demand and accepted Federalism for the country’s integrity and democracy," he said.

"Therefore, I humbly request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not compel us to revive the demand for a separate Tamil Nadu, please give us state autonomy,” he further added.

A Raja further raised the issue of GST and claimed that the share of Tamil Nadu's contribution was 6.5% but that it received only 2.2%, which forces the state to remain dependent on the Centre even for small kickbacks and reliefs.