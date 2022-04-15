BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai on Friday slammed the ruling DMK for boycotting the 'At Home Reception' organised by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Chennai on Thursday. Calling it unfortunate, he said that DMK and its allies failed to turn up after committing to a date.

"It's unfortunate the way CM, DMK and its allies behaved. Governor wanted to inaugurate poet Subramania Bharati's statue. After you committed to a date, you failed to turn up. I see it's an insult to the poet," Annamalai said.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan said that they boycotted the function in protest against Governor Ravi for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being passed twice in the State Assembly. He accused the Governor of acting against Constitution.

"We boycotted it to send a message that we will not tolerate such actions. Every party in the state has said that NEET should go. The least that is expected of him is to send the bill to President. Governor is acting against Constitution," Saravanan said.

DMK attacks AIADMK

Hitting out at AIADMK for attending the function, the DMK leader claimed that the party is scared of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "AIADMK probably is scared of the BJP. They are keeping silent. The people of the state are watching what the party is doing. They will teach them a befitting lesson," he said. Notably, AIADMK supported the bill.

The death of a Dalit girl Anitha in 2017 by suicide prompted outrage in the state and calls for the abolition of NEET have only gained steam ever since, even as the previous AIADMK government also adopted an Assembly resolution seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET.

Abolishment of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a poll promise of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which sailed to power in May 2021.

In September 2021, the Assembly had adopted a bill against NEET but the Governor had returned it in February this year, stating that it was against the interests of rural students.

Soon after that, the MK Stalin-led party piloted another Assembly resolution seeking NEET exemption for the state and sent it to the Governor after the House adopted it.

Image: Twitter@RNRavi, PTI