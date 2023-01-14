TN BJP Writes To DGP For Stern Action On DMK's Krishnamurthy, Others For 'abusive' Conduct

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has written to the state's Director General of Police seeking stern action against ruling DMK leaders for their alleged abusive behaviour.

In a letter to the DGP, Annamalai pointed out the recent instance of the DMK partymen abusing BJP women leaders in public as well as Sivaji Krishnamurthy who recently made alleged derogatory remarks against Governor RN Ravi.

We look forward to some stern action to ensure the Public stage is not used to spread filth, like how DMK men continue to use it for a long. We wish to convey that the police inaction on such public slander would mean endorsement of the view.



"It has become a habit for DMK Party men to use the public stage to abuse and slander women. Unfortunately, the people of Tamil Nadu have survived this political discourse for a long time," the letter to the DGP read.

"In the recent past, we had registered a formal complaint against DMK partymen Thiru Saidai Sadhik for making derogatory remarks about BJP women leaders in public. After persistent pressure and protests, the police filed an FIR against Thiru Saidhai Sadhik but did not arrest him," Annamalai further underscored.

While he acknowledged that Sadhik tendered an unconditional public apology for his behaviour, Annamalai wrote that his conduct has not improved and his arrogance is being aided by Police inaction. Labelling Krishnamurthy a renowned DMK abuser known for derogatory public speeches "a renowned DMK abuser known for derogatory public speeches", he called him out for abusing the Tamil Nadu Governor during his speech in the Assembly earlier this week.

Annamalai also flagged a recent public meeting participated DMK MP Kanimozhi Avargal when two DMK youth wing functionaries "sexually abused a woman police constable on protection duty". While he claimed that BJP strongly objected to their conduct, the constable was forced to withdraw her complaint "and the Police department did nothing but remain a mute spectator to this entire episode". In conclusion, the police were requested to reprimand Krishnamurthy "for abusing the Constitutional head of the State".

Tamil Nadu BJP leader reacts to abuses on Governor

"What did this specific DMK person has spoken on stage is not against an individual, Mr. Ravi, but against the office of the Governor. And it is a very serious threat given in front of hundreds of people," Vinoj P Selvam, Tamil Nadu BJP leader told Republic. He further said that it goes on to show the "law and order situation in the state" if a ruling party leader is making such remarks.

The uproar is against Krishnamurthy's remarks as he allegedly abused the governor for not reading properly the speech given to him. "You (Governor) took oath as per the Constitution only right? It was written by our forefather Ambedkar only right? If you're not able to tell his name, then leave to Kashmir. We ourselves will send terrorists so they can shoot you down," the DMK leader was heard saying.