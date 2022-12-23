TN BJP's Sasikala Pushpa Slams 'politics Of Violence' After DMK Councillors Vandalise Home

After Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Sasikala Pushpa's house and vehicle were vandalized by miscreants, 13 people including 3 DMK councilors have been booked by the state police. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sasikala Pushpa slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and termed it a 'dynastic party'. Notably, BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa's house and vehicle were attacked and vandalized after she took a swipe at DMK Minister Geetha Jeevan.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Sasikala Pushpa narrated the sequence of the events and shared how after Annamalai took charge as the state BJP president, BJP had risen to become the number 2 party in Tamil Nadu, which had threatened the ruling party.

'DMK is a dynasty party': Sasikala Pushpa

"In the next elections, we may rule the state also. We are bringing out the large-scale corruption of DMK in Tamil Nadu. Our state president at every stage is bringing out the corruption of district ministers in the state. Large-scale corruption is going on in several districts," Sasikala Pushpa said.

She further said that last week, Annamalai came to the Thoothukudi district and exposed how rotten eggs were being provided to school children, as well as the large-scale corruption going on in several districts.

"He said that children were admitted to the hospital because of consuming rotten eggs. To this, DMK Minister Geetha Jeevan, on a public stage, said that Annamalai cannot enter into my territory and that if he comes, we will beat him up. Our BJP cadres were emotionally tortured by her statements," she added.

Pushpa further asserted that as the state BJP vice-president, she had to give a reply to her remarks. "Later, she sent some miscreants to my house when I was not available at my residence. We can debate policy-wise as a party but we know the original face of DMK in Tamil Nadu," she said.

'DMK famous for such attacks': Karu Nagarajan

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Karu Nagarajan slammed the DMK for doing such violent politics. He asserted that DMK is famous for such attacks and has been doing this to BJP constantly for various reasons.

"Just because our leader Annamalai is questioning their government they are attacking BJP leaders. Everyone including the people and police of Thoothukudi knows that it was DMK who attacked. One councillor Ramakrishnan has been arrested others are absconding, we won't let this slide," he added.

BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa booked by Thoothukudi police

Earlier in the day, Sasikala Pushpa was booked by Thoothukudi police after DMK filed a complaint against her for verbally abusing a minister and issuing death threats at a recent Christmas event.

Addressing a Christmas event, BJP's Sasikala reacted to Tamil Nadu Minister of Women Empowerment & Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan's recent attack on BJP state chief K Annamalai wherein she said that Annamalai has 'experience in the police but not in politics'. On Jeevan's remark, Sasikala called Annamalai the most qualified and added that if the DMK leaders speak against him, the saffron party would also give a sharp answer to the MK Stalin party.