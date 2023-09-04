TN Chief Minister Stalin To 'speak For India' While Son Calls For 'Sanatan's Eradication'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin launched his first podcast on September 4 amid controversy regarding his son's statement against 'Sanatan Dharma.'

During the launch, the Chief Minister said, "The purpose of this podcast series is that I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the leader of DMK, the third-largest party in the Indian Parliament, and most importantly, as someone who is one among you, want to speak for India."

The TN CM stated, "We are in a time where each and every one of us has to speak up for India. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to damage the basic structure of India and destroy the sense of unity that Indians have cherished and protected for so long."

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's scion, calls for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma

However, the launch of his podcast was overshadowed by controversial statements made by his only son and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin. During a speech at the Sanatan Abolition Conclave, Udhayanidhi made inflammatory remarks, calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma, equating it with 'Coronavirus,' 'malaria,' and 'dengue,' among others that needed to be 'eradicated.' In that speech, he also asserted that Sanatan Dharma was opposed to equality and social justice hence the call for eradication.

BJP's response and reaction after Jr. Stalin's statement

The Stalin scion's comments triggered a fierce backlash on social media, with Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT department in-charge, characterising them as hate speech, stating that the DMK leader has called for the "genocide" of the 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma. He also said that "Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'Mohabbat ki dukan,' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatan Dharma. Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call… I.N.D.I Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilisation that is Bharat."

Responding to DMK Chief's only son and Tamil Nadu's sports Minister's comments, Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai and former IPS officers condemned Udhayanidhi's statements, referring to them as malicious. Annamalai said, "Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a mic at an event like this and rant out your frustration!"

Narayanan Thirupathy, the BJP Tamil Nadu vice president, branded the DMK as a "cancer" and dismissed Udhayanidhi's remarks as nothing new from the ruling TN's ruling party. He vowed that his party would work to dismantle the DMK's influence.

Stalin scion keeps his stance

Udhayanidhi later defended his statements, saying, "I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum." He added, "Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news."

Udhayanidhi's controversial statements also delved into the historical treatment of women. He said, "What did Sanatan do to women? It pushed women who lost their husbands into the fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), it tonsured the heads of widows and made them wear white saris. Child marriages also happened."

While Chief Minister Stalin's podcast aims to ‘speak for India’, his only son's provocative statements have ignited a row of controversy that might be seen as denigrating the '80 per cent' of India's populace.