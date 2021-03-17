Last Updated:

TN CM Alleges DMK Will Indulge In Corruption If Voted To Power, Slams 'dynasty Politics'

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami on Wednesday asserted that the DMK is a family party, unlike his party the AIADMK and will indulge in corruption if elected.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, while addressing a rally in Naachiyar Kioil on Wednesday, in an attempt to slam the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), asserted that the party is a family party, unlike his party the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

"DMK is a family party while AIADMK is not. If DMK comes to power, their family will indulge in corruption, and Stalin is already promoting corruption by telling lies and trying to change the people's mindset," he said, while outlining that this strategy will not work in this election. 

"Stalin says he will win all 234 seats but, I believe that he is daydreaming. Our AIADMK alliance is a strong alliance and will win in huge numbers and form the next government. People will give us a huge mandate this time," he added. 

"Giving me free advertising this election"

Palaniswami also took the opportunity to address his frequent mention in Stalin's campaign these days and called it free campaigning for him.

"He constantly takes my name in his campaign. I am happy that Stalin is advertising me for free in his election campaign.," he said while guessing that the leader of the opposition fears his name. 

Both Palaniswami and Stalin filed their nominations on Monday. While Palaniswami is contesting from the Edappadi constituency, Stalin is fighting from the Kolathur constituency of the State.

Tamil Nadu Polls 

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the contest for the seats was mainly between the Congress-DMK combine and BJP and AIADMK, but thereafter, TTV Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) entered into an alliance with the All India Majilis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and put forth the people of the state the third alternative. Meanwhile, MNM has also been trying hard to strengthen its footing in the state, and win. 

(Inputs from ANI)

