TN CM bats for good governance in local bodies too, appeals to people to vote for DMK

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday appealed to people to vote for his party and allies in the upcoming rural civic polls to ensure "good governance in local bodies as well." As many as 202 out of the 505 assurances made in the run up to the Assembly polls have been fulfilled within four months, following assumption of power on May 7 this year, Stalin said in a video appeal to the people.

The fulfilled electoral promises include pandemic relief assistance of Rs 4,000 to ration card holders, fare-free travel for women in state-run town buses, a cut of Rs three in the prices of petrol and 'Aavin' milk, he pointed out and listed implementation of several other initiatives as well that were promised by his party ahead of the Assembly polls.

More and more such schemes are all set to be implemented and such initiatives, in a majority of cases, could reach the people only through local bodies.

Their votes should hence pave the way for implementation of all schemes without any hurdles or hassles, he said.

"Let your votes be for good governance in local bodies too (Ullatchiyilum Nallatchi)," he said and appealed to people to vote for DMK and allies.

Congress and Left parties are among the ruling party's allies.

Rural civic polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on October 6 and 9 in nine reconstituted districts of Tamil Nadu including Kanchipuram.

Polls to local bodies to fill vacancies (casual election) would be held on October 9 in 28 other districts.

Assembly election was held on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and DMK, led by its chief Stalin captured power dislodging archrival AIADMK, which was in power since 2011. PTI VGN ROH ROH

