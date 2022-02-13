TN CM MK Stalin Condemns WB Guv For Proroguing Assembly; Dhankar Says 'on Govt's Request'

Wading into the Bengal tussle, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday, condemned the Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar for 'proroguing' the West Bengal Assembly. Backing CM Mamata Banerjee, Stalin claimed that his action was against the established norms and conventions. Dhankar 'prorogued' the Bengal Assembly on Saturday, claiming that it was at the behest of the state government.

Tamil Nadu CM wades into Bengal govt Vs Guv tussle

The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions. (1/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 13, 2022

In retaliation, the Governor tweeted the letter received from the Bengal govt asking him to prorogue the Assembly. Dhankar stated that the move was done at the express request of Mamata Banerjee and that the next session is likely to commence on 2 March 2022. Slamming Stalin, he tweeted, "Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM MK Stalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts".

WB Guv: Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request @MamataOfficial @rajbhavan_tn https://t.co/A8WI28j2NS pic.twitter.com/CReAqvaGFj — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 13, 2022

Bengal Guv prorogues WB Assembly session

On Saturday, Dhankar 'prorogued' the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect. 'Proroguing' an Assembly session means to discontinue it without dissolving it. As per the rules, the state government will now have to take permission from the Governor to commence the next session of the Assembly and it would have to begin with a speech by him - likely on 2 March 2022 after the ongoing set of civic body polls. Amid uproar, Dhankar clarified that this move had been done after the state govt's recommendation.

Earlier on Friday, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray appealed to President Kovind to remove Dhankar from his post as Bengal governor, alleging that he was interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the state govt. In a letter submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Ray wrote, "The proposal has been filed under Rule 170 of Rajya Sabha. The House should condemn the way the Governor is intervening in the functioning of the state government and criticising the senior officials and policies of the state government".

Mamata Vs Dhankar

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since he took oath in July 2019. Banerjee had hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly.

Recently, Dhankhar came down heavily on Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, accusing him of transgressing constitutional norms and not providing information sought by him. In retaliation, TMC plans to bring a censure motion against Dhankar for 'insulting the Assembly and the speaker in an unprecedented way'. Dhankar has often slammed TMC for post-poll violence, breakdown of constitutional norms, deterioration of Centre-state ties. Miffed with his constant critique, CM Mamata Banerjee has unfollowed him on Twitter to which Dhankar has cried afoul.