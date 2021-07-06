TN CM MK Stalin Writes To Union Law Min, Urges Him To Withdraw Cinematograph Act

After several Kollywood actors including Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vishal, filmmaker PA Ranjith slammed the proposed Cinematograph Act by the Union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology. The Chief Minister, in his letter, has also opposed the Cinematography Act and requested its withdrawal. In his letter, the Chief Minister has claimed that the new act will destroy the 'freedom of expression'.

As per the letter, the Union Government is trying to 'go against the spirit' of various stakeholders.

"The Union Government, by the proposed Act tries to go against the spirit of cooperative federalism and transgress the powers of the State Governments and its own Central Board of Film Certification. Incidentally, as a prelude to this amendment, the Film Certification Appellate Board which was functioning as an appellate body against the CBFC was dismantled," wrote Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Concerns raised by film fraternity

A letter was signed by more than 3,000 signatories including industry insiders such as Vishal Bhardwaj, Mira Nair and Pa Ranjith demanding withdrawal of the proposed Act. According to the actors, the proposed rules will potentially endanger freedom of expression and democratic dissent. Film collectives such as the Ektara Collective and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have also signed the letter.

The letter says the proposed amendments would render filmmakers "powerless at the hands of the state as more vulnerable to threats, vandalism and intimidation of mob censors".

"As another blow to the film fraternity, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed new amendments to the Cinematograph Act under which the Central Government would have the power to revoke or recall certification of films which have already been cleared by the Censor Board,” the letter read.

Earlier, actor-politician Kamal Haasan had raised his voice against the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The actor took to Twitter and penned a series of posts while requesting people to write to the I&B ministry, which has invited public comments on the draft Cinematography Act till July 2.

Cinematograph Act 2021

The new bill aims at reinstating revisionary powers to the Centre. If Section 5B(1): principles for guidance in certifying films, is violated then the Centre can use its power to reverse the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification. Another highlighted controversy includes provisions relating to certification of films under the 'unrestricted public exhibition' category are proposed to be amended so as to further sub-divide the existing UA category into age-based categories.

The new draft comes shortly after the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal was abolished.