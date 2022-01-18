TN CM Says State's Tableaux Will Be Part Of R-Day Parade In Chennai As Centre Rejects It

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that he is shocked and sad over the rejection of the Tamil Nadu tableaux for the Republic Day parade "without any reason". CM Stalin said that the state tableaux rejected by the Central government will be part of the R- Day parade in Chennai.

"Shocked and sad over rejection of tableaux from Tamil Nadu for Republic Day parade without any reason. State tableaux rejected for Republic day parade in Delhi by Central committee will be part of Republic Day parade in Chennai; will be taken across Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said.

CM MK Stalin's reaction comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to Stalin stating that the selection of tableaux has been done according to the prescribed guidelines. On Monday, Tamil Nadu CM had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the exclusion of his state's model.

Selection of R-Day tableaux as per prescribed guidelines: Rajnath Singh

Responding to MK Stalin, Rajnath Singh said that Tamil Nadu's proposal was considered in the first three rounds of meetings but could not make it into the final list. "There exists a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day parade, as per which, the Ministry of Defence invites proposals for tableaux from all States/Union Territories and central ministries/departments," Singh said.

The proposal of tableaux received from various states, central ministries and departments are evaluated in a series of meetings by an expert committee consisting of eminent persons in the field of art, culture, sculpture, painting, architecture, music, choreography, etc, the Defence Minister said.

"The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations," he noted adding that the tableaux of Tamil Nadu has featured in the Republic Day parade in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also wrote a letter to PM Modi on the exclusion of the state's tableau. The Kerala government has also protested the rejection of its tableaux depicting social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Image: PTI