TN CM Stalin Accuses Centre Of Creating 'economic Crisis By Taking Away States' Rights'

Hitting back at the Union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin blamed the BJP-led central government for imposing an economic crisis on all the states by taking away their government's rights.

Marking one year of the DMK government and detailing its achievements during a party meeting in Attur, Salem district, Stalin accused the Union government of taking away the rights of the state governments related to finances and taxation, which has pushed them towards an economic crisis.

Tamil Nadu CM further added that the central government seized all the fiscal rights of the state governments in order to prevent them from serving the people of their respective states. Tamil Nadu has not yet received the Rs 21,761 crore that is due from the government, he added.

In what appears to be an indirect reference to the Gyanvapi row, Stalin claimed that the Dravidian Model will not demolish anything but only build, and the model would only unite everyone. As per DMK, the Dravidian model ideology is driven by social justice and ensures holistic, all-inclusive growth. He assured that DMK would never forget its 2021 Assembly poll promises and assured to fulfill them.

Without taking the name of the saffron party, he stated that as some people cannot find any fault in the DMK regime, false accusations were made intentionally against the government based on 'spiritualism'.

Stalin further said that the DMK regime has never been a hurdle to anyone's faith and devotion and stated that this stand would continue. He emphasised that it was his government that managed to retrieve about Rs 2,500 crore worth of properties belonging to temples in the state.

Earlier, a political face-off erupted between Tamil Nadu BJP and the DMK government over banning 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharmapuram Adheenam. Later, the ban was revoked and the event was held.

The Tamil Nadu government banned the centuries-old tradition of ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer in the Mayiladuthurai district. ‘Pattina Pravesam’ is a religious customary event where devotees carry the pontiff on their shoulders in a palanquin. Following a complaint raised by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, the administration issued an order banning the practice, terming it a "violation of human rights".

According to the officials, the ban order cites Article 23 of the Indian Constitution. The order stated, “Traffic in human beings and compulsory labour and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with the law.”

Massive political face-off erupted following the ban, as Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai challenged the MK Stalin-led DMK government over the order. Responding strongly against the order issued on the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer, he stated that he will personally carry the pontiff on the palanquin, on his shoulders. He condemned the decision to ban a centuries-old practice followed by devotees.

Eventually, the Tamil Nadu government decided to revoke the ban after intense pressure from the opposition.

Image: PTI/ANI