TN CM Stalin Asks MLAs Not To Make Distasteful Remarks Against Guv Ravi Amid Ongoing Fight

A day after a massive showdown took place between the ruling DMK-led government and Governor RN Ravi in the state Assembly, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested his party members not to pass any harsh and distasteful remarks on Governor during the Assembly session.

On Tuesday, sources said that during the meeting of MLAs in Chennai, Stalin asked the MLAs not to put up any posters against the Governor. Earlier in the day, a poster war was witnessed in Tamil Nadu's Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai. DMK West Chennai secretary on Tuesday put out posters in the streets of Chennai with the words '#GetoutRavi and with the title Twitter No.1 trending'.

Tussle between CM and Governor in Tamil Nadu intensifies

Notably, the ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi hit a new low on Monday with Governor skipping a few references during his address to the state Assembly, prompting Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations, while Governor Ravi staged a walkout of the House.

In the first session of the Assembly, the Governor omitted the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai as well as the “Dravidian model” of governance, while reading out the speech prepared by the state government.

Governor RN Ravi skipped the 65th point of the speech which says the government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. 'Dravidian model' were among the words skipped by the Governor and he also spoke on his own on certain aspects.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark evoked the ire of the ruling DMK, which accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives.

Speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Governor Ravi said, "Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, but an integral part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no."

The Governor further asserted that so many theses have been written and all are false and poor fiction. He said that this must be broken and truth must prevail. "Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the south of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it," the Governor said.